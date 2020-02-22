Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 16,267 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.33. 126,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,277. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.69 and its 200-day moving average is $192.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.83 and a 1-year high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.