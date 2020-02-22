Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

IYH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.00. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $178.35 and a 52-week high of $222.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

