Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDIV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,105,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

RDIV stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.33. 135,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,120. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.