Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 57,906 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,906 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $8,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 604.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 749,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,989. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $44.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.1556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.