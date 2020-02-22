Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 30,419 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,419 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 268.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $391,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.25. 1,132,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,017. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1534 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

