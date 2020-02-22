Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 19,018 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 443,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,231,000 after purchasing an additional 55,657 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,751. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.62 and a 12 month high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

