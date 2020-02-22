PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRAH. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.00.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded down $4.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.09. 726,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,425. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 35.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after buying an additional 303,514 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,317,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.