Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America set a $47.00 target price on Potlatchdeltic and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Shares of PCH stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 395,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. Potlatchdeltic has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $88,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $879,275.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,383,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 695,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,102,000 after purchasing an additional 79,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 207,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 28.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 124,701 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

