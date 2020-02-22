Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Stock Holdings Decreased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.16% of Post worth $166,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,901,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Post by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,165,000 after acquiring an additional 154,964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,867,000 after acquiring an additional 71,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Post by 43.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,276,000 after acquiring an additional 115,331 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Post by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 349,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

In other Post news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,859 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POST stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. Post Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $94.19 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.