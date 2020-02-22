Playtech (LON:PTEC) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Playtech to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.59) target price on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Playtech to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 471 ($6.20) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playtech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 478.71 ($6.30).

Shares of LON:PTEC opened at GBX 347.20 ($4.57) on Friday. Playtech has a 52 week low of GBX 337.20 ($4.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 368.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 391.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 3.69.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

