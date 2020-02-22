Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.09.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.60. 2,333,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,384. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.94%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.