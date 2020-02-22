Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) Earns Buy Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on Pinnacle Renewable and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$9.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.65.

Shares of PL opened at C$10.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $351.41 million and a PE ratio of 178.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pinnacle Renewable has a 1 year low of C$5.98 and a 1 year high of C$12.95.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

