Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Pilbara Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:PILBF) traded up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21, 121,675 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 73,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company focuses on the development of Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Pilbara Minerals Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

