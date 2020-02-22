Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives $25.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAHC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Gabelli lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 174,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.78. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $36.98.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 948,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 781,336 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 897.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 264,681 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 214,708 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 191,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

