Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFV. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($166.28) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €127.33 ($148.06).

ETR PFV traded down €3.00 ($3.49) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €150.00 ($174.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,223. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52 week low of €114.40 ($133.02) and a 52 week high of €163.30 ($189.88). The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 27.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €154.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €145.07.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

