Petroshale (CVE:PSH) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Petroshale Inc (CVE:PSH) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, 35,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 71,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Petroshale from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Petroshale from C$1.35 to C$1.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Petroshale alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $94.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59.

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Petroshale Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petroshale (CVE:PSH)

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Petroshale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroshale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.