Persimmon’s (PSN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,893 ($38.06) to GBX 3,128 ($41.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,418 ($31.81) to GBX 2,442 ($32.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,830 ($37.23) to GBX 3,630 ($47.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,019.62 ($39.72).

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 3,282 ($43.17) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,975.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,201 ($42.11). The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

