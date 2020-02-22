Persimmon (LON:PSN) Given New GBX 3,630 Price Target at HSBC

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective lifted by HSBC from GBX 2,830 ($37.23) to GBX 3,630 ($47.75) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,096 ($40.73) to GBX 3,275 ($43.08) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,019.62 ($39.72).

PSN stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,282 ($43.17). 1,023,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,201 ($42.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,975.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

