Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 795,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,964. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,303,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

