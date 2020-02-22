Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Trading Down 2.9%

Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.40, approximately 450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

The firm has a market cap of $28.29 million and a P/E ratio of -52.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.40.

In related news, Director Wendy Kathleen Porter purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.25 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$169,000.

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

