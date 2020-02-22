Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:TEUM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,695. The company has a market cap of $73.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. Pareteum has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

