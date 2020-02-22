Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:TEUM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,695. The company has a market cap of $73.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. Pareteum has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $5.93.
About Pareteum
Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.