Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL) Shares Down 20.6%

Shares of Parallel Mining Corp (CVE:PAL) dropped 20.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 66,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 25,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market cap of $889,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL)

Parallel Mining Corp. evaluates, acquires, explores for, develops, and exploits base and precious metal properties in Canada and Africa. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mane II property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in the Kaya-Goren greenstone belt in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

