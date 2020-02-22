Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Panhandle Royalty Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and management of mineral properties and the exploration for and development of oil and gas properties, principally involving wells located on the Company’s mineral interests. Panhandle and its wholly owned subsidiary, Wood Oil Company, mineral properties and other oil and gas interests are located primarily in Oklahoma New Mexico, Texas, and twenty other states. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 102.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $96,830. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

