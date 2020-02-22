Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.23.

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $48.49. 688,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. Pacira Biosciences has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,212.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $168,095.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,141 shares of company stock worth $1,303,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

