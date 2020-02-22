PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to announce sales of $5.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.44 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $20.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.79 billion to $21.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

PCAR stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,334. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

