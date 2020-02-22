Oxford Technology 3 VCT (LON:OTT) Trading Down 48.6%

Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc (LON:OTT) traded down 48.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.90 ($1.41).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10.

Oxford Technology 3 VCT Company Profile (LON:OTT)

Oxford Technology 3 Venture Capital Trust Plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company invests in start-up and early stage technology companies. The Company invests in unlisted, the United Kingdom-based, science, technology and engineering businesses. The Company makes investments in the range of British Pounds 100,000 to 500,000.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Technology 3 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Technology 3 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.