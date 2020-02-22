Ouroboros Price Up 62.9% Over Last 7 Days (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded up 62.9% against the dollar. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $87,730.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.79 or 0.02884304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00226632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00141831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 15,260,959 coins and its circulating supply is 7,706,303 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

