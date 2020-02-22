O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OEUR) Trading Down 0.6%

O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OEUR)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60, 7,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 4,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th.

