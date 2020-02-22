Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Orthofix Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 124,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $876.91 million, a P/E ratio of -27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 18.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 87,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 96.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

