Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,185,000 after acquiring an additional 455,044 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,768,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,672,000 after acquiring an additional 45,066 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,111,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 625,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 468,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

In related news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

