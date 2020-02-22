Open Platform (OPEN) Achieves Market Cap of $672,268.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $672,268.00 and approximately $3,408.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.74 or 0.02927590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00229672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00143123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

