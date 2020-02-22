Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSPN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onespan from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onespan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Onespan stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,398. Onespan has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $767.44 million, a P/E ratio of 94.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,708,539.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,436,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onespan by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Onespan by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

