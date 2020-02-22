Onelife Technologies (OTCMKTS:OLMM) Trading Down 40%

Onelife Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:OLMM)’s share price was down 40% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 8,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Onelife Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OLMM)

OneLife Technologies Corp. operates as a development stage company, which engages in the business of selling and providing services for GPS Tracking Devices. The company product AnyTrack GPS, is a next generation remote personal locator device used to primarily located and aid in the timely rescue of missing children, the elderly and pets.

