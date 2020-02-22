OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). OncoCyte reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OncoCyte.

NASDAQ:OCX remained flat at $$2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. 383,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,403. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

