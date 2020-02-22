nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Gabelli cut shares of nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NYSE:NVT opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,559.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,002,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,513 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $23,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,096,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,979 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 474.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $19,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.