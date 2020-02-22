NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,589. The firm has a market cap of $345.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.37. NVE has a 1 year low of $60.98 and a 1 year high of $104.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.57.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 57.13%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

In other NVE news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $108,132.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,248.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $144,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,349.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,629 shares of company stock valued at $342,004. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in NVE during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NVE by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

