NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Stock Position Lifted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,757 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

NUSC stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.47. 27,857 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

