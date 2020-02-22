Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 392,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,117,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $23.20 on Friday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $218,312.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,923.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $247,331.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,384. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.