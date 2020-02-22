Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)’s share price fell 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.37 and last traded at $48.51, 5,620,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 181% from the average session volume of 2,000,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $845,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 71,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 30,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,984,000 after buying an additional 45,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 149,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 47,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 127,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

