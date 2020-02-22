Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFBK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

NFBK traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.69. 136,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Northfield Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $779.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

In other news, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 75,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 304,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

