Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Northeast Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,619. Northeast Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $185.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Northeast Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Northeast Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 2,045.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $246,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.