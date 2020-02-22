North American Nickel (CVE:NAN) Stock Price Up 9.7%

North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN)’s share price rose 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 704 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71.

North American Nickel Company Profile (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal project is the Maniitsoq property, nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project that consists of two exploration licenses covering an area of 2,985 square kilometers located in Greenland.

