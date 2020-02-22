NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.57.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,757,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,626. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $185.76 and a 52-week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.74%.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

