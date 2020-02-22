NEXT Achieves Market Cap of $28.01 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $28.01 million and $405,840.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00007143 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00761186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027583 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

