National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ NCMI traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.69. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in National CineMedia by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 2,980.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in National CineMedia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

