Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.06.
Shares of MBIO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. 557,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,923. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.
About Mustang Bio
Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.
