Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Shares of MBIO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. 557,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,923. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 49.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 293.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.