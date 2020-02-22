MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $131.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.11 and a 200-day moving average of $120.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.10. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $96.01 and a 52-week high of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.50.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $375.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,795.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

