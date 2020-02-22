Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Gap Up to $18.41

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.95, but opened at $18.41. Mosaic shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 10,673,980 shares traded.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 879.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

