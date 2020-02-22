Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Gap Down to $56.31

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.62, but opened at $56.31. Morgan Stanley shares last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 58,511,960 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,598,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,706,000 after acquiring an additional 62,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,655,000 after acquiring an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 23,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

