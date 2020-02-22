Morgan Stanley Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $123.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Analog Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.59.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,809. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average of $113.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,420 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,387 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,265,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,675,000 after purchasing an additional 310,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,840,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,735,000 after buying an additional 61,131 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.